DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A rollover crash caused by a radio station change sent a Michigan man to the hospital with minor injuries early Saturday.

Overnight, a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-69 when the driver of the vehicle went to change the radio station, causing his car to swerve toward the guardrail.

The driver, trying to avoid the guardrail, swerved his car overcorrecting and causing the car to roll several times before coming to a stop at the median.

The driver escaped with only a minor injury to his hand and was transported by EMS to an area hospital.

The crash happened just a mile south of the Auburn I-69 exit, near mile marker 328.

Auburn Police Department did not say if this was a continuing investigation or the condition of the driver after transport.