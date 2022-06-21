Angola, Ind. (WANE) – A business owner is planning on moving out after a string of racist attacks.

Erlinda Inniss moved her life and business to Angola, opening on June 27th last year. She says that she felt “called” there.

Now she is moving her family and business elsewhere.

On Monday night her business had racist slurs graffitied onto the floors, walls, and shelves.

She can’t forget Monday morning, she said, “I can’t walk in here anymore and not see this.”

The community she is planning to leave rallied around her after Monday’s events.

The owner of Angola’s Jimmy Johns, Sarah Dowd, said, “It broke my heart that a business in our community that’s a small business had this happen to them.”

Dowd and hundreds of others have shown support on social media, and by donating money to a GoFundMe set up for the Inniss family and their business. Others even hand-made signs in support and put them on the business Tuesday morning.

Angola Mayor Richard Hickman expressed that occurrences like this, no matter how few of them there are, are a big problem.

“You know I’m not going to say we’re as pure as the driven snow up here, every community has got somebody… even with a one-off problem, you have a problem.” Mayor Richard Hickman

Overall Mayor Hickman says that the “somebody” who did this doesn’t represent Angola as a whole. The positive feedback and generosity shown does.

The shop currently has a GoFundMe* up to help fund the cleanup and other financial losses.

The Angola City Police Department is investigating the incident and has no updates as of Tuesday morning.

