ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A shop still bears the marks of racial slurs after being vandalized.

Erlinda Inniss arrived to work Monday morning with racial slurs written on the wall and ceiling.

She said she immediately called her husband, who contacted the police.

The shop she owns, The Willow Tree Shoppes, had been hit in what she describes as a “string” of racially motivated vandalisms.

“It’s kind of frustrating, someone had keyed my car with the n-word in it a few weeks ago,” Inniss said.

Inniss also said the community had come around and shown support, and sympathy now and then.

Sympathy, meaning hurt over a common feeling. Inniss said after the events other people came forward with their own experiences, adding, “After my car got keyed, I had quite a bit of people come into the store about here, it seems like nobody is surprised by it.”

While others may have not been surprised, Inniss certainly was at first, saying, “When we first moved, everyone was great, it was wonderful.”

Inniss isn’t sure how the event will affect the day-to-day, and said she’s still processing everything.

Currently, the shop no longer bears the slurs after Inniss’s husband scrubbed it Monday, but the remnants are there. Red paint is soaked into the now pink-ish floors, and splotches of red paint cover the walls and register.

The shop currently has a GoFundMe* to help fund the cleanup and other financial losses from the event.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.