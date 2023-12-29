FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 300 competitors from 20 states are gearing up for the annual rumble at the Memorial Coliseum.

The 25th annual event runs at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights in the Expo Center.

“For the new folks coming in, it’s going to be quite an experience,” said Larry Boos, promoter of the rumble. “It’s going to be a little bit on the loud side, but it’s going to be multiple divisions of racing, open wheel, go-kart, quarter midget.”

General admission tickets are $23 for adults and $13 for kids ages 2-12. Pit passes are $32 for one day or $60 to cover both days.