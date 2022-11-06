FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nature lovers are taking on the challenge Sunday to make it to the finish line of a scenic race.

The Trees Trail Challenge takes participants through the trails of Franke Park, on foot or on wheels, in either a 4-mile or 10-mile race. There’s also a 2-mile family walk.

Those taking on the challenge by bicycle began the route at 10 a.m., and the run on foot is at 2 p.m.

Organizers said proceeds from the race go to Trees Indiana, whose mission is to inspire and educate Indiana’s youth to become stewards who plant, protect, and maintain trees in their communities.