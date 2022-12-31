FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whether you’re a long-time runner or looking to start in 2023, you can ring in the new year with a local athletic store’s 2023 Resolution Run.

Fleet Feet Fort Wayne is holding a 5K run Saturday morning starting at their southwest location on Coventry Lane. There will be refreshments and a mimosa toast to the new year.

A time capsule that was created for 2022 will be opened at the event. Participants are encouraged to bring an item or written thought for the 2023 time capsule. It all starts at 9 a.m.