Race for the Warrior raises money for military families facing financial emergencies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A race supporting servicemen and women, veterans and military families happed at the Fort Wayne International Airport Saturday morning.

The Freedom Rider kicked off the 5 and 10K races down the airport runway at 9:00 a.m. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Air Support Unit and YogaSix also showed their support at the event. Event chair Nicole Keesling said the fund plays a big part in showing military families that their sacrifice is appreciated.

“It’s important because the members of the military make a sacrifice to go out and fight for our freedom,” said Keesling. “We want to make sure that they feel supported here at home, and we’re able to help them in the areas that they need help. And, you know, they’re fighting for us, and we just want to help them on the homefront.”

This was the seventh year for the event.