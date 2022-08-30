FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Wednesday’s TinCaps game, it’s a race against the scoreboard.

Fort4Fitness is challenging fans to run 79 laps around the concourse- an entire marathon relay- before the game ends.

Anyone can be part of the annual “Race the Game”; you can start at any point in the game, and complete as many laps as you like, the nonprofit said in a release. Runners can sign up at the Kids Zone by the third baseline.

The organization also said that, during the event, they are offering discounted registration for next month’s popular Fall Festival.