FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Participants from across the country took to the streets of Fort Wayne early Thursday morning for the Galloping Gobbler race.

Participants ran and walked a 4-mile course winding through the historic Lindenwood Cemetery, with runners starting and finishing at the University of Saint Francis’ Hutzell Athletic Center. Some donned festive Thanksgiving-themed costumes for this year’s race.

Race director Mitch Harper said his goal is to bring families together for a holiday activity they can all enjoy together.

“It’s modeled after a race in Akron, Ohio that goes through their historic and beautiful cemetery,” Harper said. “It’s my wife’s hometown. I ran it for several years and worked with Lindenwood Cemetery to bring it to Fort Wayne.”

A live turkey was also on site for runners looking for a festive photo opportunity.