R. Kelly’s ex-wife shares domestic violence survivor story at Indiana Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the local chapter of the Indiana Black Expo brought out Andrea “Drea” Kelly, ex-wife of former R&B superstar R. Kelly, to share her journey of realizing she was in an abusive situation to rising above it.

“I don’t care if you tell one person, they don’t believe you,” said Drea. “Tell two people, tell ten people, you keep telling your story until someone believes you.”

Drea, who met Robert “R.” Kelly while working as his backup dancer and choreographer, felt pulled to speak about her experience after seeing other women come forward to accuse Kelly of abuse…for their stories be shrugged aside by the public. She wanted those women to know that she believed them.

“I was in that position of I cannot not share my story. I wanted to bring some validity to these women’s stories to let them know that I am you and you are me, and that we can be strong together. There’s strength in numbers.”

Since coming forward, she has traveled around speaking to crowds hoping that her journey from survivor to thriver will resonate in other people dealing with abuse and empower them to get their lives back.

“I hope that people that came out tonight walk away with a sense of pride, a sense of empowerment, and just a little more knowledge about what abuse really looks like. We often think of abuse as just physical and that is the aftermath of all the emotional, the psychological, the mental, the sexual, even the financial abuse that you’ve already been in. And I want people to know that their voice is their power.”

Drea was brought to Fort Wayne by the local chapter of the Indiana Black Expo. Her talk marks their public return to the Fort Wayne community…and they hope to create a platform to talk about the difficult issues like domestic violence.

“We’re all about elevating the lifestyle, increasing the quality of life for all people in our community,” said Joe Jordan, President of the chapter’s board of directors. “We want to make sure that we become a convener around issues like we’re doing today. R. Kelly is in the news almost daily right now and she’s a pretty hot topic around domestic violence.”

Drea has previously spoken out about her experience in the six-part Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly.” It details sex abuse allegations made against the singer by various women. After the series aired in January 2019, it triggered a new investigation into the claims, after decades of rumors and allegations that R. Kelly was sexually abusing women and underage girls.

R. Kelly was arrested and formally charged with federal sex crimes in Chicago and New York. He has pleaded not guilty.

In 2008, a jury acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges over a graphic video that prosecutors said showed him having sex with a girl as young as 13. Kelly could have gotten 15 years in prison.

WANE 15’s Terra Brantley opened up the event by sharing her own survival story.