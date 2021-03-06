R.A.I.S.E. Retreat connects mothers to community, resources

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mission Motherhood spent the morning lifting up mothers at their quarterly R.A.I.S.E. Retreat.

It is a program put on by Mission Motherhood and Bridge of Grace Ministries to provide support for mothers in the community. Saturday’s retreat focused primarily on bonding with children and mental health, both topics that are important to highlight because of how cut off from the world people can feel as they start parenthood.

“Especially with COVId but even prior to COVID, motherhood felt very isolating,” said Jennifer Norris-Hale, Director for Mission Motherhood. “Through Mission Motherhood and just through community programming, we can build that space for mothers, remove barriers to care.”

They hosted several guest speakers, including Genevieve Meyer, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Resiliency Foundation which works to end child marriage and human trafficking.