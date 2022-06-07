EDGERTON, Ohio (WANE) — The village of Edgerton sustained a widespread power outage overnight.

Edgerton Mayor Robert Day said lightning struck a high voltage line at the C.R. 5 substation, just north of the railroad tracks on the east side of the village. After that, a train contacted the line and drug it, Day said.

In Facebook posts, Day said village officials were “evaluating the power outage situation,” but added: “We have quite a mess at CR 5 and the railroad crossing east edge of Edgerton.”

Day said the village has asked for aid to fix the issues. He said he anticipated, though, that it would “be a while” before it is fixed.

Day said the Town Hall was open for any residents in need of a place to seek shelter.