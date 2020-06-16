‘QUIT PIGS’: Fort Wayne police memorial vandalized

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s memorial to fallen police officers and firefighters was vandalized after another night of protests.

Early Tuesday, WANE 15 learned that the Law Enforcement and Firefighter Memorial along Wells Street, just north of downtown Fort Wayne, had been damaged with spray paint. Markings of “QUIT PIGS” and “BLM” could be seen around the memorial.

The vandalism came after tense protests against police brutality and systemic racism in downtown Fort Wayne Monday night that resulted in the arrests of five people.

Operator Jerry Vandeveer told WANE 15 that a crew volunteered to clean the memorial at no charge later Tuesday.

  • Vandalism to the Law Enforcement and Firefighter Memorial on Wells Street is shown Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
  • Vandalism to the Law Enforcement and Firefighter Memorial on Wells Street is shown Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
  • Vandalism to the Law Enforcement and Firefighter Memorial on Wells Street is shown Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss