Questa Education Foundation makes educational affordable

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Questa Education Foundation helps people further their education beyond high school. The organization’s goal is to have people graduate with less debt and become contributing members of northeast Indiana’s workforce.

To help with the debt crisis, Questa offers scholar programs. This is achieved through three different avenues: traditional, contemporary, and Parkview.

Questa Education Foundation also sponsored WANE 15’s Indiana’s Hidden History special. The special highlights stories of lesser known achievements of local African Americans.

Questa says it’s proud to sponsor the special because it helps continue the conversation of the assets within our community.

You can see Indiana’s Hidden History Saturday, February 22nd at 7:30 p.m., on WANE 15.