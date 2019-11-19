Queen Nails Bar & Spa opens second location in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An upscale nail salon and wine bar opened its second location Monday.

Queen Nails Bar & Spa is an upscale nail salon and wine bar known for its pedicures, full sets, dipping powders, facials, and eyelash extensions.

Owner Rosy Doan and her family moved to Fort Wayne from Florida in 2011. Soon after, she opened the first Queen Nails location on Illinois Road. Over the years, Doan has brought longtime manicurists into the fold as part-owners. That approach has led to an exceptional customer experience.

“Rewarding people is so important,” Doan said. “We have a talented and dedicated group of technicians that treats customers like royalty, and it’s that hospitality that sets us apart.”

The original location is on Illinois Road, and today’s opening launched at Stellhorn Road.

The Stellhorn location represents an investment of more than $500,000 and creates 15-20 new jobs. Doan hopes to double the company’s size again, from two locations to four in the Fort Wayne and Auburn area, in the next decade.