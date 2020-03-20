‘Quarantine cake’ adds lighthearted fun to pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sometimes a little humor is needed during challenging times. A local bakery is doing just that.

Sassie Cakes co-owner, Krysta Young, says she’s had multiple orders canceled the last week. The problem, the cakes were already baked.

Young says she and a group of friends discussed it and someone said, “Well, what about a quarantine cake?”

The next morning Young decided to write on one of her cakes, “This is my quarantine cake.”

“It was going to be product that was wasted. No matter how much I sold it for, I was still going to lose money on it. So, it really wasn’t about money. It was about cheering people up, making people laugh, having fun with something that is really unfun,” says Young.

The response was positive. A few people ordered the cakes, and right now, this is Young’s only source of income.

“Obviously we don’t want this to be something that ends our business. So, we’re going to try and come up with plans to make it work. We’ve had, it makes me want to cry a little bit. The amount of support I’ve had from everybody has been really overwhelming. So, I appreciated that a lot.”

Young also teamed up with Ruby Moon Flower Farms to sell more of her already baked cakes, and utilize their flowers. The sold-out cakes were sponsored and delivered to the place of the purchasers choosing, like a nursing home and similar places.

Young says she is taking a brief pause from social media and the bakery. She says if you want to order a cake, you can reach her at SassieCakes@me.com.