FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summit City Music Theatre opened it’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Thursday night, featuring a special appearance from WANE-15’s own Alyssa Ivanson, who played a contestant.

Summit City describes the PG-13 musical as “an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.”

Alyssa Ivanson at “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

The musical is in The Charles’ west ballroom on 3127 Carroll Road. You can buy tickets at summitcitymt.com.

These are the musical’s showtimes: