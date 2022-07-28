FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summit City Music Theatre opened it’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Thursday night, featuring a special appearance from WANE-15’s own Alyssa Ivanson, who played a contestant.
Summit City describes the PG-13 musical as “an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.”
The musical is in The Charles’ west ballroom on 3127 Carroll Road. You can buy tickets at summitcitymt.com.
These are the musical’s showtimes:
- Thursday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (tickets sold out)
- Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.