Purdue’s Matt Painter named Red Coat recipient from Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue head men’s basketball coach Matt Painter has been named one of three Red Coat recipients from Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation.



Painter was born in Fort Wayne and became Purdue’s head coach in 2005. Since then, he has had multiple successes with the team, including guiding Purdue to its first-ever number one national ranking earlier this season.

Mad Anthonys also awarded Rick and Vicki James of the James Foundation. Both were honored as Sagamore of the Wabash recipients in 2016.

Painter and the Jameses will be honored at the Red Coat Gala, which will be held May 21 at the Clyde Theater in Fort Wayne. The 65th Mad Anthonys Pro-Am will take place June 20 at Pine Valley Country Club.