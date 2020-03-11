Purdue University Fort Wayne extending spring break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University Fort Wayne’s leadership has made the decision to extend spring break through March 22nd. The university is working to adopt Purdue University’s directives.

The university says its first step is to extend spring break for one week “to align with Purdue’s break.” The extension will go until the 22nd, and only applies to Purdue Fort Wayne students.

Purdue Fort Wayne says there have been no cases of COVID-19 on campus, but it will try to mitigate the virus and keep the campus safe.

“Indiana University Fort Wayne students will attend their IU classes, as scheduled, but their Purdue Fort Wayne classes will be delayed until March 22. Purdue Fort Wayne faculty and staff should still report to work on March 16, as scheduled,” said Chancellor Rob Elsenbaumer in a letter to the campus community.

The leadership team at Purdue Fort Wayne plans to meet again on Wednesday, March 11th to continue identifying issues and solutions to the situation.

You can find the most recent information to the university’s status on COVID-19 by clicking here.

“We recognize the disruption and inconvenience this may cause for our campus community. This is an imperfect scenario prompted by an unprecedented community health issue. We know there will be many questions, and we will be diligent in helping determine the answers.

Thank you for your continued flexibility, creativity, and resilience as we navigate this uncharted territory. We know it isn’t easy, but we will get through this together,” said Chancellor Elsenbaumer.