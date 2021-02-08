Purdue study sheds light on digital divide in NE Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The pandemic has shown just how reliant we have become on having a stable internet connection. No longer is the internet considered a commodity, it is a necessity.

Purdue University’s state of digital inclusion study sheds some light on broadband infrastructure across northeast Indiana and throughout the state. The data collected by the Purdue Center for Regional Development and Director Roberto Gallardo provides a glimpse into the state of broadband infrastructure in late 2019, months before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 12 months ago, businesses and schools rapidly transitioned from in-person to virtual meetings. The maps below demonstrate how several communities in northeast Indiana had a difficult time migrating to remote work or e-learning when businesses and schools shut down.

The study also includes a “digital divide index” based on metrics such as internet availability, adoption and equity. Gallardo demonstrates how several northeast Indiana communities are lagging when it comes to providing adequate internet connection and download speeds.

Purdue’s study displayed communities that were prone to slowly adapt to an e-learning or remote work environment based on broadband infrastructure.

Most of NE Indiana is considered moderate to high on the digital divide index. The index combines variables such as broadband availability, adaptability, equity and equity

The digital divide affects communities differently. Rural communities often have lower levels of access to high-speed broadband compared to suburban or urban communities. Urban communities and other low-income areas tend to have lower adoption levels because of high costs.

Prior to the pandemic, state leadership began investing resources to address the digital divide. In 2018, Indiana launched their broadband office to provide affordable and stable broadband for rural communities. Gallardo hopes the pandemic will heighten the urgency to provide better broadband for rural communities.

“We have got to increase awareness about this issue,” Gallardo said. “COVID has helped in that respect, but it will be a challenge that, post-COVID, it will not fade away because it is a big issue.”

Gallardo has also called on the state to provide better information to accurately pinpoint which communities are in dire need of sufficient broadband technology.

“A systematic effort must be undertaken to gather and track more accurate broadband data throughout the state, combining secondary as well as primary data sources,” Gallardo wrote in the study.

Read the full study from Purdue’s Center for Regional Development.