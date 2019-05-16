Purdue proposes small tuition hike at Fort Wayne campus

Purdue University is considering an increase in tuition at Purdue Fort Wayne.

The school will hold a public hearing on May 29 to discuss a proposal to increase tuition and fees by 1.65 percent per year at Purdue Fort Wayne. The tuition hike would happen during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

In addition, Fort Wayne would also introduce two additional changes:

International tuition ($24.90 per credit hour; or $373.50 per semester for undergraduates and $31.57 per credit hour for graduates)

College of Visual and Performing Arts differential fee ($25 per credit hour for undergraduates and $31.57 per credit hour for graduates; 2-year phase-in, 50% per year)

Purdue said in a news release that the tuition increase would be used to fund the operating budget, including faculty and staff salaries and benefits, scholarships, supplies, services and repair and rehabilitation.

Purdue University is also considering a 1.65 percent tuition increase at Purdue Northwest. The main campus in West Lafayette would see no tuition increase other than increases to the Flight Program’s fees.

The public hearing will begin at 11 a.m. EDT in Room G52 of Stewart Center on the West Lafayette campus. A videoconference connection also will allow public input from Purdue’s regional campuses. At Purdue Fort Wayne, that will be held in Room 176 of the Science Building.

The Purdue Board of Trustees will review comments from the hearing and vote on the tuition and fee proposals at its next stated meeting on June 14.