Purdue Fort Wayne’s disc golf course ranked best free facility in Indiana

The following information was provided by Purdue University Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – UDisc has compiled its list of the top rated courses in each state, and Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Mastodon Disc Golf Course is among the best in Indiana. As a matter of fact, it ranks first for free disc golf courses and second overall. This is the first year UDisc, the official app of the Professional Disc Golf Association, has expanded its ranking beyond the top spot for every state.



A growing number of disc golfers use the UDisc app to digitally keep score and have an option to rate the course they are playing at the end of the round. Mastodon has been rated more than 550 times with an average of 4.5 out of 5.



The 18-hole Purdue Fort Wayne course, designed by alumnus Brian Spaulding, B.S.’08, and professional disc golfer Brian Miller, highlights the natural beauty of the wooded property and offers options for multiple skill levels. It is open year-round, weather permitting.



“Our high rating wouldn’t be possible without vital funding from our Student Government Association and the work put in by our Facilities Management grounds crews and local volunteers,” said Spaulding, an assistant director for technology support and Esports at Purdue Fort Wayne. “With Student Life and Leadership, we are also looking forward to providing intramurals and lessons on Monday evenings this upcoming fall semester and will be providing tryouts for our Student Life and Leadership club team to compete with other universities during the academic year.”



For more information, including a course map, visit the Mastodon Disc Golf Course website.