FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University Fort Wayne College of Visual and Performing Arts will showcase music from centuries ago. Students will be performing an Early Music (Mostly) concert.

PFW Assistant Professor of Music William Sauerland and senior vocal performance major Alyssa Anzelmo stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the concert. You can learn more in the video above.

PFW’s Early Music concert is on Sunday, February 26 from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. It’s being held at the First Wayne Street United Methodist Church, which is located at 300 East Wayne Street. The concert is free for PFW students and students under 18. It costs $8 for adults and $7 for seniors. To learn more about the concert, click here.