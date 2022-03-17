FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne will soon end its mask mandate on campus.

The university said Thursday that face masks will be longer be required on campus beginning Monday. Face masks will be optional for students, faculty, staff, and visitors. Masks must still be worn in the university’s Campus Health Clinic and the IU Dental Clinic.

PFW said its decision to lift the mandate was “based on the fact that Indiana and Allen County continue to experience significant declines and very low COVID-19 case counts and positivity rates.” The university said it saw no increase in COVID cases on campus after Spring Break.

PFW announced last month that masks would be optional in many indoor areas on campus but still required them in all instructional spaces including classrooms, labs and studios.