Purdue Fort Wayne to host virtual job fair Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne is hosting a virtual job fair to connect job seekers with employers.
The virtual job fair will be held Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. More than 30 employers will discuss their opening with prospects.
You must register HERE.
Here are the employers who will participate in the fair:
- 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union
- Allen County Public Library
- American Red Cross
- AmerciCorps
- Bethesia Lutheran Communities
- Brunswick Leisure Boats
- Central Michigan University MSA Program
- Citlink
- Cooper Farms
- Dane County Sheriff’s Office
- Diocese of Fort Wayne – South Bend
- Doermer School of Business MBA Program
- Federated Media Broadcasting
- Fort Wayne Community Schools
- Home Nursing Services
- Indiana Tech – College of Professional Studies
- Kodiak Group
- Lifetime Youth and Family Services
- Manchester University Pharmacy Program
- Marian University Accelerated Nursing Programs
- MedPro Group
- Meridian Health Services
- Niche Medical Staffing
- Northwestern Mutual
- OZY Media
- Park Center, Inc
- Parkview Health
- ResCare, Inc
- Shambaugh & Son
- Steel Dynamics Inc
- The Bowen Center
- Whitko Community Schools