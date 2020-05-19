Purdue Fort Wayne to host virtual job fair Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne is hosting a virtual job fair to connect job seekers with employers.

The virtual job fair will be held Wednesday from 1-5 p.m. More than 30 employers will discuss their opening with prospects.

You must register HERE.

Here are the employers who will participate in the fair:

  • 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union
  • Allen County Public Library
  • American Red Cross
  • AmerciCorps
  • Bethesia Lutheran Communities
  • Brunswick Leisure Boats
  • Central Michigan University MSA Program
  • Citlink
  • Cooper Farms
  • Dane County Sheriff’s Office
  • Diocese of Fort Wayne – South Bend
  • Doermer School of Business MBA Program
  • Federated Media Broadcasting
  • Fort Wayne Community Schools
  • Home Nursing Services
  • Indiana Tech – College of Professional Studies
  • Kodiak Group
  • Lifetime Youth and Family Services
  • Manchester University Pharmacy Program
  • Marian University Accelerated Nursing Programs
  • MedPro Group
  • Meridian Health Services
  • Niche Medical Staffing
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • OZY Media
  • Park Center, Inc
  • Parkview Health
  • ResCare, Inc
  • Shambaugh & Son
  • Steel Dynamics Inc
  • The Bowen Center
  • Whitko Community Schools

