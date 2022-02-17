FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The campus of Purdue Fort Wayne will be closed at 4:30 p.m. as a winter storm bears down on the area.

The university said on-campus events and activities after 4:30 p.m. were canceled “due to the likelihood of hazardous travel conditions across the region later today and throughout the evening hours.”

The scheduled Omnibus Speaker Series lecture by Michael Steele, scheduled for Thursday night, has been canceled.

The university added:

A closed campus does not necessarily mean classes are canceled or that assignments and tests are postponed. All classes capable of meeting online or scheduled to meet online are expected to continue uninterrupted. Students are encouraged to review class policies with their instructor and track the status of their classes in Brightspace or Canvas.

The campus is expected to return to normal operations Friday “unless otherwise announced.”