FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Purdue Fort Wayne officials entered Wednesday graduation ceremony with a big problem:

They didn’t have enough cap and gowns.

The vendor for the graduation regalia, Herff Jones, encountered supply distribution problems, according to the university’s website. That meant some students were without cap and gowns going into the late afternoon ceremony.

“Any available regalia that we could obtain currently from other sources has been distributed. However, students who do not yet have regalia may still attend commencement and walk across the stage,” school officials said.

Officials from Purdue Fort Wayne advised that students wear a black cap and gown from high school graduation or to simply wear black clothes.