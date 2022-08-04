FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne has received two gifts totaling $6 million to support its planned music technology building.

Chuck and Lisa Surack contributed $3 million toward the facility, and the Auer Foundation matched that gift with another $3 million.

“We are so grateful to Chuck and Lisa Surack and the Auer Foundation for demonstrating their confidence in Purdue Fort Wayne and for stepping forward to support this much-needed music technology building,” said Ron Elsenbaumer, chancellor of Purdue Fort Wayne. “This spectacular new facility will serve as the launchpad for the next generation of students enrolled in our music industry, popular music, and music technology programs.”

Purdue Fort Wayne plans to build a new music technology facility on its campus. The PFW School of Music quickly outgrew the music technology center it opened in 2018 on the Sweetwater corporate campus.

The planned 26,000 square foot music technology building is estimated to cost $22 million. The school hopes $7 million comes from private philanthropy.

“To know that interest in Purdue Fort Wayne’s programming on our Sweetwater campus has created a need to build a new structure to replace the one we dedicated just four years ago is a very positive sign for the university and the region,” Chuck Surack said. “We are excited to continue our involvement in the growth of the School of Music and look forward to a day in the near future when these students will receive their instruction in a larger facility located near the heart of the PFW campus.”

Site work on the building is expected to begin in 2024 and the new building is planned to open in fall 2027.