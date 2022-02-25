FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Masks will become optional in many indoor areas on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus beginning Monday, university officials announced Friday.

Face masks will continue to be required in all instructional spaces including classrooms, labs and studios.

The school’s Ready Committee, with support from campus leadership, recommended the relaxing of the policy due to declines in COVID-19 case counts as well as a record low of campus-wide self-reported cases.

If positive cases continue to decline, masks will be optional in all areas of campus beginning Monday, March 21.

Some co-curricular activities, such as a career fair next week, may still require face masks, a school release said.

The announcement came in anticipation of the revised CDC guidance on face masks, according to university officials.