Purdue Fort Wayne hosts city’s third mayoral match-up

In this split photo, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry (left) and Tim Smith (right) are shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than two weeks before election day, two candidates are on their third meeting in a town-hall style forum.

Current Mayor Tom Henry is taking on Republican Challenger Tim Smith. They spoke about crime, downtown development, and trash collections, all issues that pertain to quality of life in Fort Wayne.

The discussion went from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Auer Auditorium at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Rinehart Music Center.

The event featured a first-come, first-served seating arrangement.

WANE 15 will host the final mayoral debate on October 29 at 7:00 p.m.