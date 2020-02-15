Purdue Fort Wayne hosts 13th annual Pink Out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s Pink Out returns for its 13th year. The annual event raises awareness for breast cancer.

Pink Out will be on Saturday, February 22nd at the Gates Sports Center, during the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball game. They’ll be taking on Omaha.

During half time, breast cancer survivors will be honored. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink, even the players will be participating.

WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson is emceeing a luncheon prior to Pink Out. WANE 15 is also a proud sponsor.

