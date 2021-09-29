Purdue Fort Wayne extends mask mandate through Thanksgiving break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne has again extended its “temporary” mask mandate inside campus buildings.

The university said Wednesday the face covering requirement for students, staff, faculty and visitors – regardless of vaccination status – in campus buildings would be continued through the Thanksgiving break, which ends midnight on Sunday, Nov. 28.

“During its most recent review of COVID-19 data across Indiana and other factors, no evidence-based reason to suspend the current protocol was identified,” the university said in a news release. “The university is constantly monitoring local and state conditions and will revisit the mask requirement prior to the Thanksgiving break.”

In early August, Purdue Fort Wayne said it was requiring masks indoors on a temporary basis. Two weeks later, the university announced it was extending the temporary mask mandate until Sept. 3 amid a continued rise in covid-19 cases.

Earlier this month then, the university decided to extend its temporary requirement to wear face masks indoors while on campus through Sept. 30.

Now, the mask mandate on campus will extend into late fall.

Purdue Fort Wayne is also hosting a virtual town hall for students to gather input about a potential COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students, faculty and staff. That is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.

