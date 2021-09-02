Purdue Fort Wayne extends mask mandate through September

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Masks will be required indoors on the campus of Purdue Fort Wayne through the month of September.

The university announced Thursday that it had decided to extend its temporary requirement to wear face masks indoors while on campus through Sept. 30. The protocol applies to students, staff, faculty, and all visitors—regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

A month ago, Purdue Fort Wayne said it was requiring masks indoors on a temporary basis. Two weeks ago then, the university announced it was extending the temporary mask mandate until Sept. 3 amid a continued rise in covid-19 cases.

Now, the mask mandate will extend four more weeks. The university also encouraged vaccinations.

“In addition to the protection that comes from wearing a mask, Purdue Fort Wayne also believes getting vaccinated is one of the most important steps we all can take to help bring an end to the pandemic,” the university said in a statement. “On top of the personal benefit of receiving the vaccine—including fewer instances of serious illness and costly hospitalizations—higher rates of vaccination among members of our campus community decreases the potential for students, faculty, and staff needing to enter into quarantine, which increases the likelihood of normal on-campus operations, including our preferred in-person experiences, grinding to an abrupt halt.”