Purdue Fort Wayne extends mask mandate through Jan. 31

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne (PFW) is extending their campus-wide mask mandate through Jan. 31, 2022. The mandate applies to all students, staff, faculty, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The university cites the rapid rise in cases across northeast Indiana and the emergence of the Omicron variant for the extension of the mask mandate.

Patrons of on-campus dining are permitted to lower their masks for a reasonable amount of time to eat and drink.

PFW will revisit their face mask requirement in January.