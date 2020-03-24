Purdue Fort Wayne establishes emergency relief fund for students

The following information was provided to WANE.com by Purdue University Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind.—Approximately nine out of 10 students at Purdue University Fort Wayne need to work to cover their education and living expenses. And for the vast majority who have recently seen their source of employment vanish due to the response to COVID-19, financial hardships are already being felt.



Key areas of need for these students include securing assistance with food, rent, medical expenses, and more.



To supplement emergency assistance the university has undertaken, Purdue Fort Wayne has established a COVID-19 Student Relief Fund. Donations of any amount may be made online at pfw.edu/give-now.



“For members of our campus community, especially those who successfully juggle everything that comes with being a full-time student, the loss of a job makes a crisis situation like this that much tougher,” said Chancellor Ronald L. Elsenbaumer, Purdue University Fort Wayne. “These students, and the education they receive, are helping shape northeastern Indiana as the future workforce. We need our community’s support to help ensure their continued success in any way possible.”



This initiative is managed by the Office of Student Affairs, and a number of factors are used to determine student eligibility and the amount of aid disbursed.



“This is a time of great need for so many across our area, not just members of our campus community,” said Krissy Creager, vice chancellor for student affairs, Purdue Fort Wayne. “As we collectively think about the various ways we will come together to help position this region for the strongest recovery possible from the lasting effects of COVID-19, we only ask that you consider supporting these hardworking students so their education may continue.”



Donations to Purdue Fort Wayne’s COVID-19 Student Relief Fund may be made online at pfw.edu/give-now. To learn more about making a major gift, contact Ruth Stone, vice chancellor for development, at 260-481-6962. Donations to the fund are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

