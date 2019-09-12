Purdue Fort Wayne enrollment numbers up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northeast Indiana’s largest university reports increasing fall enrollment numbers.

Purdue University Fort Wayne says they are seeing an increase in freshmen, graduate students, transfer students, and international students. The total enrollment number is 10,208 according to the university.

“We are delighted that so many students from across Indiana and the Midwest are choosing Purdue Fort Wayne to pursue their education,” says Ronald L. Elsenbaumer, Chancellor of Purdue Fort Wayne.

Enrollment of new students entering the university for the first time totaled 2,512 students, which is an increase of 1.9%over last fall. This includes 1,609 new freshmen, an increase of 3.6%. The total number of graduate students enrolled, including non-degree-seeking students, increased 7.6% to a total of 511 students. International student enrollment is up 8.8% for a total of 285 students. The number of high school students enrolled in dual-credit courses rose 24.3% to 2, 859.