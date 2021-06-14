Purdue Fort Wayne changes campus mask policy effective June 28

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Purdue University Fort Wayne announced Monday it has revisited its face mask protocols as a result of ongoing vaccination efforts and relaxed state and federal protocols.

Effective Monday, June 28, face masks will no longer be required inside campus buildings for anyone who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, face masks will no longer be required for anyone in outdoor settings.

Purdue Fort Wayne adopted a mandatory face mask policy in May 2020 as a means of controlling the spread of COVID-19 while the university continued to provide its students with uninterrupted academic instruction and necessary support services.

Vaccinated members of the university community may choose to continue wearing face masks while on campus, and members of the university community are asked to respect the health and safety decisions of peers and colleagues. Consistent with CDC guidelines, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear face masks indoors.

Purdue Fort Wayne strongly recommends that all students and employees get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, all students and employees are asked to complete a brief, anonymous vaccination self-reporting survey. This report on the vaccination status of our campus community helps guide the health and safety protocols we will put in place for the fall semester.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines—which are readily available and free for individuals 12 and older—please visit the PFW Prepared website.