FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students and faculty at Purdue Fort Wayne are cooking up a good time Tuesday during the Chancellor’s Chili Fest.

Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer joined staff to dish out five kinds of chili at the seventh annual event, which lasts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the International Ballroom of Walb Student Union.

Students add toppings to chili during Chancellor’s Chili Fest at Purdue University Fort Wayne Chancellor’s Chili Fest at PFW

Those in attendance got a free mug to use for future chili recipes of their own, or another warm meal perfect for fall.