Purdue Fort Wayne announces plan for spring semester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University Fort Wayne has chosen to continue it’s fall semester plan and offer primarily in-person instruction for the spring 2021 semester.

However, like in the fall, some classes will be offered in either a hybrid or online format.

“Our goal in maintaining current operations for spring is to create as little disruption as possible for current students and to offer a traditional college experience to students who are joining us for the first time,” the University’s Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer said in an email distributed to students, faculty, and staff.

“We want all of our students to have access to a high-quality education, and we are committed to ensuring a campus environment that puts their health, safety, and well-being first and foremost,” said Elsenbaumer.

Steps that PFW has taken to keep students safe in the fall semester that will carry over to the spring include:

Strict adherence to face mask and social distancing guidelines in all campus buildings

Distribution of additional cloth face masks

Reconfigured classrooms

Hand-sanitizer stations, sanitizing wipes, and other disinfecting supplies located in all classrooms and throughout campus buildings

Enhanced protocols for deep-cleaning, sanitizing and air quality

The cancelation or postponement of external rentals and large-scale community events on campus – now extended through May 31

The spring semester starts Jan. 11, 2021.

Priority registration for students with disabilities is already open. Registration for sophomores will begin Nov. 9 and for freshmen and others on Nov. 16.