Purdue Fort Wayne adds new licensure programs to tackle ongoing teacher shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As schools see a shortage of teachers across the country, Purdue Fort Wayne is giving people more options to get licensed.

The Indiana State Board of Education has approved three “Transition to Teaching” programs. Students can apply immediately and start as early as the Spring 2022 semester. These are graduate-level programs designed to make it easier for people with a bachelor’s degree to become a fully-licensed teacher.

“We can start preparing people who already have a bachelor’s degree in some other subject and have decided they want to teach to become teachers,” said Isabel Nunez, the director for PFW’s School of Education. “Those programs are in elementary education, in secondary education and in special education. And they are they’re fast streamline programs. So for people who want to be high school teachers.”

For most students, the program will take one to one and a half years to complete. Nunez says another benefit of the program is the program gets those students a couple classes away from earning a Master’s degree.

PFW was also approved for two licensure programs in Speech-Language Pathology and Elementary STEM. With the approval. PFW becomes the first university in the state to offer a specialist license for Elementary STEM.

“Our communication sciences and disorders department in the College of Science here at Purdue Fort Wayne has, has proposed this program and and can start licensing speech and language pathologists, which is a very, very high need area for for the state,” said Nunez.

