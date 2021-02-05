Purdue Fort Wayne adds criminal justice, music therapy degree programs to meet needs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue Fort Wayne is adding two new degree programs.

The Purdue University Board of Trustees has approved a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program and a Master of Music Therapy program at Purdue Fort Wayne. They will be available to new and current students after approval by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (the music therapy program will still need approval by accrediting bodies).

Purdue Fort Wayne said both degree programs were added in response to “both student and industry needs.”

“We want to add the bachelor’s degree in criminal justice because more students and prospective students are interested in it,” said Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Carl Drummond. “It is meant to make students well-prepared for careers in police work, the courts, and corrections facilities.

“The master’s degree in music therapy will let our students prepare both academically and clinically for board certification through the Certification Board for Music Therapists so they can work with advanced clinical skills. An added motivation for Purdue Fort Wayne to be able to offer this degree is that employers are showing an increased demand for music therapists with master’s degrees when hiring.”

For more information on the criminal justice bachelor’s degree, contact Professor Jospeter Mbuba, department chair, at 260-481-6345 or mbubaj@pfw.edu.



For more information about the music therapy graduate degree, contact Nancy Jackson, Ph.D., director of the music therapy program, at 260-481-6716 or jacksonn@pfw.edu.