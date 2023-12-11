FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Seven months after it was first announced, Purdue University’s Board of Trustees approved a new $22 million music center addition for the Purdue Fort Wayne campus.

The new 26,000-square-foot space will accommodate anticipated growth in the Popular Music, Music Industry and Music Technology programs.

Work is scheduled to begin in September 2024, and finish in March 2026.

According to documents from Friday’s board meeting, $7 million of the construction costs will come from gifts to the university.

Chuck and Lisa Surack and the Auer Foundation were announced as significant donors when the project was announced in May 2023.

Current music technology classes are being taught near the Sweetwater corporate campus, which was founded by Chuck Surack. The music center opened in 2018.