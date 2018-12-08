Purdue approves purchase of former Brown-Mackie property

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved

The following news release was issued by Purdue University Fort Wayne

The Purdue University Board of Trustees unanimously approved the purchase of the Park 3000 property at its meeting in West Lafayette today. The property includes a 77,000-square-foot building and approximately 13 acres of land at 3000 East Coliseum Boulevard.

The acquisition creates a strategic opportunity for Purdue Fort Wayne to acquire an adjacent property and significantly expand the university’s footprint across Coliseum Boulevard.

“We are thrilled to be able to move forward with our plan to expand the campus,” says Chancellor Ronald E. Elsenbaumer. “The condition and location of the building and the land are a perfect fit for our institution, and I am grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to make this dream become a reality.”

The building, formerly home of Brown-Mackie College, is located just south of the Main Campus. The facility was originally designed to accommodate both administrative and academic use, has been well maintained, and is expected to require minimal renovation to ready it for occupancy. It includes approximately 565 parking spaces.

“This fits right into the strategic plan for our campus,” says David Wesse, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs. “It allows us to strengthen our operations as we continue to evolve the university’s master plan.”

Preliminary plans for use of the space include creating a new home for the Richard T. Doermer School of Business.