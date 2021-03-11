Purchase native trees and shrubs through fundraiser for Upper Wabash Invasive Network

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – This spring, consider adding a variety of native species that will serve as host plants that serve the natural food chain with plants to your yard and garden to help support the Upper Wabash Invasive Network (UWIN).

The DNR said this fundraiser for Upper Wabash Invasive Network (UWIN) helps the organization properly remove invasive species and replant areas with Indiana native plants, trees and shrubs.

The fundraiser is offering 12 trees, 12 large shrub/small tree and eight shrubs for purchase with prices ranging from $15 – $45, depending on variety and size selected. Deadline for orders is March 20, with full payment.

Orders may be made online through the La Fontaine Lions website or by emailing a request for order form at trody@dnr.in.gov. Order forms can also be found at the Salamonie Interpretive/Nature Center.

Purchases will be available for pick up April 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brandt’s Harley Davidson on US-24 in Wabash.

About Upper Wabash Invasives Network:



The Upper Wabash Invasives Network is a volunteer environmental conservation group formed to educate the public of Huntington, Miami and Wabash counties about invasive species and the importance of native plant species as a support to native habitats, the press release said.



Through public outreach of monthly educational group meetings, the public will become aware of the importance of native species. At hands-on invasive plant removal workshops, proper removal techniques of invasive species will be learned. Hands-on workshops and meetings are facilitated by UWIN experts. Workshops and meetings are free and open to the public

Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is located at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews, 46702.