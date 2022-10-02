FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The change in seasons can take a toll on our emotions, and an event Sunday has a goal of spreading happiness with the help of some four-legged friends.

The 3rd annual Dog Days of Autumn celebrates pets and their positive effects on mental health. It’s a free event at Lutheran Park and Gardens that includes a cornhole tournament, a “cake walk”, and plenty of pets.

Bring your own pet or come say hello to some at the event. Humane Fort Wayne is there with adoptable pups and information on becoming a pet owner.

Meet and greet local vendors, play games, and enjoy food trucks, hot cider, and treats for both humans and four-legged friends.

The event is from noon to 3 p.m., and is held by Content Creators of Color and Wunderkammer Company.