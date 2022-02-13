The WANE 15 Adopt-a-Bowl is back! After taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, we welcomed back puppies from the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition for some ruff and tumble play! This year’s event was held at Ruff House indoor dog park in Fort Wayne. The halftime show featured kittens from the Huntington County Humane Society. Alyssa Ivanson and Josh Ayen have the call.

To learn more about adoptable puppies or kittens, visit fwpbc.org or huntingtonhumane.org.

Puppies from the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition play in the WANE 15 Adopt-a-Bowl 2022.

Special thanks to Ruff House for hosting the WANE 15 Adopt-a-Bowl!