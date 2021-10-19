Pumpkin Path offers a fall experience downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A staple of the fall lineup at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is back for another year. The Pumpkin Path outdoor exhibit is filled with decor for the season.

The display is interactive as you and your family can take part in festive activities. There are several areas set up for photo ops and gnomes along the way, being more mischievous than ever. You can also guess the weight of the largest pumpkin on the path. The Pumpkin Path is included with regular admission.