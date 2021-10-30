Pumpkin Palooza returns with a cause

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pumpkin Palooza is making its return this year for a cause.

Stephen Jarrell, Executive Director with Headwaters Counseling, says the free event invites creatives to carve or paint a pumpkin to look like one of three characters: the Headless Horseman, a witch from Hocus Pocus, or Jack Skellington from the Nightmare Before Christmas.

Participation is free, but you pay to vote, and the money goes to offset costs at the counseling center for those who cannot afford services.

There will be winners in three categories– best carved, best decorated, and best look-alike– and each winner is awarded $500.

The deadline to submit a pumpkin creation is tomorrow, Halloween, and voting will close November 6.

Visit the Headwaters Counseling website for more information on the event and counseling services.