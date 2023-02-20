FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Board of Commissioners and Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. will be hosting a groundbreaking Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. at Huntertown Stables to begin the construction of the newest segment of the Pufferbelly Trail.

Representatives from the state Department of Natural Resources, Allen County Highway Department and local homeowners’ associations will be in attendance for the event.

The new segment will be 4.3 miles long, which the city said will be one of the largest stretches constructed at one time in the last decade. This is the only trail to be constructed this year.