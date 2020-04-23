Publication of Fort Wayne News-Sentinel suspended amid virus pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Publication of the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel, which has published in the city since 1833, has been suspended, an apparent casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fort Wayne Newspapers President and CEO Scott Stanford told WANE 15 on Thursday that the company was forced to adjust staffing and features in response to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and the News-Sentinel would be shelved. Stanford said the page would be “evaluated for return as market conditions improve.”

Kevin Leininger, the paper’s lone reporter and columnist, has been furloughed as a result of the suspension, Stanford said. Fort Wayne Newspapers also furloughed employees in its advertising, production and niche products divisions last week, and eliminated positions within its circulation department, he said.

“The global pandemic and resulting shutdown of the northeast Indiana economy has placed downward pressure on many businesses,” Stanford said. “It is our hope that, as businesses are able to reopen, the economy begins to improve and business returns to more normal levels, we will be able to bring back furloughed employees and restore features like the News-Sentinel page.”

The News-Sentinel moved to an online product at www.news-sentinel.com in August 2017. It also published a physical page in the Journal Gazette. In August 2018, it laid off nearly its entire staff, and retained a single reporter to retain its joint operating agreement with the Journal Gazette.